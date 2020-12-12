Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.