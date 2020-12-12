PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

