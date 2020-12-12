PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $8.18 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.