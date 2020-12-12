PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of PetIQ worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1,825.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $233,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

