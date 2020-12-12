Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,414 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Gold were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.15 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.