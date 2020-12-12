Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

ROIC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

ROIC stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

