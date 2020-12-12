Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seacor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $851.35 million, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.