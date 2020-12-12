Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.29 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

