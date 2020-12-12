Sei Investments Co. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

