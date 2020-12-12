Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.