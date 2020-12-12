Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,063 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,473 shares of company stock worth $291,727. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

