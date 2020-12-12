Sei Investments Co. Sells 66,791 Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,791 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yunji were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yunji by 17,897.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Yunji Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.