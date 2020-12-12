Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Sleep Number worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $82.31 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $84.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

