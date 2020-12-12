Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

SCCO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

