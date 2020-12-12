State Street Corp Acquires 51,304 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $166,000.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.38 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

