State Street Corp Has $21.45 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Cactus worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $12,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $485,943. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

