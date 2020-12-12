State Street Corp Has $22.35 Million Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.20% of Matthews International worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.06. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

