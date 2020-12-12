State Street Corp Has $23.92 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.06% of Atrion worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Atrion by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 133.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $623.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.44 and a 200-day moving average of $636.52. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $764.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

