State Street Corp Sells 34,129 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.58% of Hibbett Sports worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

HIBB stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

