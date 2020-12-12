State Street Corp Sells 45,388 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.54% of Wabash National worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wabash National by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 217,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 650,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wabash National by 98.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 423,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.