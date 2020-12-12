State Street Corp Sells 70,118 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,673,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

