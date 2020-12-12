SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 218.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. JMP Securities increased their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

