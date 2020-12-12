Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 275.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 474,599 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

