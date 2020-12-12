Tarsadia Capital LLC Buys 106,420 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarsadia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 144.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 61,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.