Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

