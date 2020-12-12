Terence M. Berge Sells 10,308 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNMD stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $113.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

