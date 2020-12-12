Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $578.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $609.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.17. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

