The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Andersons by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.57 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

