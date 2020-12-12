The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Brink’s by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1,015.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BCO opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.72 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

