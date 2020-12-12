The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after buying an additional 106,786 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 267.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.