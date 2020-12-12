The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

