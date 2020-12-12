The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,224 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

