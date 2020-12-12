The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 466,347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $24.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

