The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $331,000 Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $52.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $956.98 million, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

