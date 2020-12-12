The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 434,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 350,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 317,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 479,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 209,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

