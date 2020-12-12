The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,015 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.74 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

