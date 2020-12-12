The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,148 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $839.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

