The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 219,164 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SLQT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.50.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

