The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 486 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $241,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of ARCH opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

