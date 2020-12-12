The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $1,530,093 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

