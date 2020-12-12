Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 185.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

BSBR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

