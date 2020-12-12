Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

