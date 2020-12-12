Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.