Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $300.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $303.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

