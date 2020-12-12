Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GATX were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GATX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $146,984.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

GATX opened at $85.00 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

