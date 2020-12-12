Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Energizer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.39 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

