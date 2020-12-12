Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.