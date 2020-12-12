Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $548,000 Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 73.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

