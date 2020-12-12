Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $553,000 Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 74.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $35,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,426,000 after buying an additional 718,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,117,000 after buying an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $21,142,000.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.