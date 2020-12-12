Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $568,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $131.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.